Chadron State AD Smith elected to D2ADA office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a vote of the NCAA Division II Athletic Directors’ Association earlier this summer, Chadron State College Athletic Director Joel R. Smith was chosen Third Vice President of the organization, which is a sub-group of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. He will serve in the leadership role for the 2018-19 academic year.

“I’m excited to represent Division II athletic directors as the Third Vice President of the D2ADA,” said Smith on Friday. “As a new officer I hope to contribute substantially to the improvement and development of the talent in the profession. My fellow board members and I are dedicated to representing the interests and developing the skills of athletic administrators at the Division II level.”

As athletics director, Smith provides leadership and support for the Eagles’ 15 varsity intercollegiate sports programs as well as the department’s more than 40 full-time and part-time administrative and coaching staff members.

Smith’s previous leadership experience within the NCAA includes serving on the regional advisory committees for football, baseball and men’s basketball. He was the chair of the NCAA West Regional Baseball Committee as well as a member of the Division II Championships Committee and the D-II Television Task Force. He has served on the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee for the past four seasons.

Additionally, as commissioner of the RMAC for 12 years, Smith served as the vice president of the Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association and president of the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Smith joins the list of officers as D2ADA Third Vice President, while Scott Wiegandt, director of athletics at Bellarmine University, rotates out of service as President. The other officers, elevated to their new positions, are President Jim Johnson, athletics director at Pittsburg State University; First Vice President Chris Ratcliff, director of athletics at Rogers State University; and Bassett as Second Vice President.

The stated mission of D2ADA is to empower its membership in their roles as directors of athletics. Its objectives are to provide the following: a collective voice for Division II athletics directors; a forum to discuss issues that impact the role of Division II athletics directors; a recognized relationship with other athletics director associations and NCAA leadership groups; and helpful information in service to the Division II athletics directors including surveys, newsletters and meetings.