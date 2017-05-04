Chadron State College offering youth basketball camps

Chadron State men’s basketball coach Houston Reed has some youth camps set up for this summer.

The Lil’ Eagle Elementary Camp will run May 23rd-25th for kids entering 4th-6th grades.

They’ll offer a Middle School Overnight Camp from June 1st-3rd for kids entering 7th-9th grades.

High school players entering 10th-12th grades can attend the High School Camp on June 26th and 27th.

Click here to visit the CSC basketball camp page where you can also register online.

For a look at camp descriptions, pricing, and more click here> Camp flier