Chadron State College offering youth basketball camps

BY Chris Cottrell/CSC | May 4, 2017
Chadron State men’s basketball coach Houston Reed has some youth camps set up for this summer.

The Lil’ Eagle Elementary Camp will run May 23rd-25th for kids entering 4th-6th grades.

They’ll offer a Middle School Overnight Camp from June 1st-3rd for kids entering 7th-9th grades.

High school players entering 10th-12th grades can attend the High School Camp on June 26th and 27th.

Click here to visit the CSC basketball camp page where you can also register online.

For a look at camp descriptions, pricing, and more click here> Camp flier

