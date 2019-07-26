Chadron State football attends RMAC Kickoff

DENVER — July 25, 2019 — Chadron State College Head Football Coach Jay Long and four of the senior members of the CSC football team took part in the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Kickoff at UCHealth Training Center in Denver on Wednesday.

The day included press conferences for representatives of all 11 RMAC football programs, in addition to various other interviews and media appearances.

CSC players attending were running back Stevann Brown , defensive lineman Calder Forcella , offensive lineman Jared Maciejczak , and tight end Matt Vargas .

In CSC’s press conference, Long emphasized the importance of senior leadership in the program’s 2019 campaign.

“We’re excited about what’s coming back this year,” said Long. “We have 19 seniors returning. With that many, you hope you have something special. The team we have right now is a product of what Chadron is. We want to be a tough football team, and when you have 19 seniors to push that culture, it’s really exciting.”

Maciejczak characterized the 2019 summer workout regimen as an additional factor toward a successful season.

“We had pretty close to 60 guys staying in Chadron this summer,” said Maciejczak, “working out every day, and getting bigger, faster and stronger. It helps pull everybody together for the season. It’s making the team closer as a unit.”

Long noted that he had not heard of a CSC team which had seen as much participation in summer workouts as the one taking the field in the fall.

The general sense of enthusiasm for the 2019 season was underscored by Brown,who referenced the progress seen by the CSC program over his collegiate career.

“We’ve heard the word ‘excited’ a bunch today,” said Brown, “and I’m going to say it one more time. I’m excited for my fifth year. I’ve had a blast so far, just to see where we’ve come over the past few years. Three seasons ago we were 3-8, and times were gloomy in Chadron. Last year being 7-3, and finishing as high in the conference as we did, as a senior it’s exciting to see what we have in store next.”

While in Denver, the four student-athletes were also part of a community service effort at the Rocky Mountain Regional Veterans Administration Hospital. There they toured the facility while congregating with patients from all branches of military service.

The Chadron State football season opens on September 7 at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, at 6 p.m.