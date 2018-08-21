Chadron State has new cross country, distance coach

CHADRON, Neb. — August 20, 2018 — Chadron State College has a new head cross country and assistant track and field coach.

He is Scott Foley, who was a standout cross country and distance runner at Cheyenne Central High School and also competed in those sports at Boise State in Idaho, graduating in 2012.

Foley, 29, replaces Brian Medigovich, who after being at Chadron State the past five years, resigned last week to become the assistant cross country and track and field coach at Adams State, his alma mater.

During the past three years, Foley has helped coach cross country and track at Black Hills State. The first two years, he was a graduate assistant. After earning his master’s degree in 2017, he remained at the school as an assistant coach last season. While there, Foley helped coach BHSU to its first-ever team NCAA appearance in 2015, and the program claimed its first-ever NCAA All-American in Alec Baldwin.

While at Boise State, Foley was a member of four Mountain West Conference championship teams—one in cross country, one in indoors track and two in outdoors track. As a senior in 2012, he had a career-best time of 29:52.10 while placing fourth in the 10,000 meters at the prestigious Mt. Sac Relays in Azusa, Calif. At the time, his mark ranked third on Boise State’s all-time list.

Highlights of Foley’s high school career included placing among the top eight in Class 4A at the Wyoming High School Cross Country Meet as both junior and a senior.

As a senior in spring of 2007, he was fifth in the 800 meters, second in both the 1600 and 3200 and ran on the winning 4×800-meter relay team, helping the Central Indians win the Class 4A track and field state championship to go with the cross country title they’d won in the fall.

He also placed fourth in the 10,000 at the Mountain West Conference Meet that spring, qualified for the NCAA National Meet and earned national all-academic honors for the season.

Foley is now a fledgling marathon runner. Last fall, he entered his first such race, the Twin Cities Marathon, and finished 12th among the 4,091 male contestants and was third among the American entries. His time qualified him to enter the USA Championships Marathon at Sacramento, Calif., this December, and he is planning to do that.

The Chadron State cross country teams under Foley’s guidance will open their 2018 schedule at the South Dakota Mines Invitational Meet in Rapid City on Saturday, Sept. 1. The Eagles will have their own meet the following Saturday.