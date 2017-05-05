Chadron State lands four more men’s basketball recruits

CHADRON, Neb. — May 4, 2017 — Four more recruits have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Chadron State College men’s basketball team, coach Houston Reed announced this week. Three are junior college transfers and the other is a high school senior.

The latest signees give the Reed and his staff nine new players who will be on the roster for the 2017-18 season.

Two of the transfers are inside players. They are Adoum Mbang from Miles City Community College in Montana and Jeremy Ruffin from Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

Mbang is a 6-foot-7 native of Cameroon who shot 49.3 percent from the field and 74 percent from the free throw line while averaging 13.2 points this past season at Miles City. He also led the North Division of Region IX in rebounding with an 8.9 average.

Reed said Mbang, as his statistics indicate, is an exceptional rebounder and also has the ability to finish his shots at the rim.

Ruffin is 6-6 and helped WNCC win 21 games this past season while shooting 51 percent from the field and averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. He graduated from Rich South High School in Chicago, where he averaged 13.1 points and 14.8 rebounds.

Reed said Ruffin is “a great team player,” plays with lots of energy and creates mismatches because he can score from both the inside and outside.

“We worked hard to get him and feel he embodies what we think an Eagle is,” Reed added.

The other transfer is Michael Sparks, who spent his freshman year at WNCC and played this past season at Otero Junior College at LaJunta, Colorado.

Sparks, who is 5-9, was a three-time all-league player and was among Colorado’s leading scorers as a senior in 2014-15 when he averaged 21.6 points at Lincoln High in Denver. He also handed out 3.5 assists a game.

He averaged 12 points both seasons in the junior college ranks and hit 45 percent of his 3-point shots while playing at WNCC.

Reed said Sparks will give the Eagles an experienced guard, shoots well and is an excellent leader and teammate.

Walker Andrew, a 6-5 forward/wing from Heritage High in Littleton, Colorado, is also joining the Eagles. He was the Continental League’s second leading scorer this past season, when he averaged 18 points a game, shot 46 percent from the field and also averaged six rebounds.

“For his size, he possesses an advanced skill set and he’s really competitive,” Reed said. “We think we ‘found one’ in Walker.”

Chadron State’s previous signees are incoming freshmen Dru Kuxhausen of Scottsbluff, Kayden Sund of Golden High in Colorado, Lim Chuol of Chariton, Iowa, and Jacob Jefferson of Buckeye, Arizona, and Alliance native Jordan Mills, who played one year at North Platte Community College before missing the 2016-17 season while recovering from a knee injury.

Mills has three years of eligibility remaining.