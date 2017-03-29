Chadron State To Upgrade Facilities

CHADRON, Neb. — As part of the first phase of the Chadron State College Sports Complex, administrators, coaches and the Chadron State Foundation announced $8.6 million in funding of the $11.1 million needed has been secured to renovate Don Beebe Stadium, Con Marshall Press Box and Elliott Field during a press conference Wednesday. In addition to unveiling conceptual drawings, CSC officials continued to voice their support for the Sports Complex’s second phase – construction of a competition space for the college’s track and field team. The entire project is estimated to cost $11.1 million. “We have alumni and friends, campaign leadership members, senior staff and many others who are working diligently to make this project a reality,” said CSC President Randy Rhine. “We are also grateful to the State of Nebraska for providing a revenue bond channel to secure partial funding for this project and to the private donors who are helping to push us toward our goal.”

In addition to Rhine, Athletic Director Joel Smith, head football coach Jay Long, and head track and field coach Brad Gamble spoke at Wednesday’s press conference. The renovation and construction at Beebe Stadium is timely. In 2014, engineers alerted CSC officials that the structural integrity of the central stands were failing. In addition to safety issues, other challenges for the stadium include poor drainage, deteriorating field conditions and inadequate amenities for spectators and game personnel. The Con Marshall Press Box will be updated to accommodate media, game officials and coaching staffs. A hospitality center will also be built to provide a gathering space for boosters, alumni and supporters of CSC. Finally, the natural grass of Elliott Field will be replaced by a modern, synthetic field turf. “As a former player and current coach, I can’t tell you how proud I am of Chadron State and its alumni and supporters,” Long said. “Words cannot begin to express our football coaches, football players and athletic department’s thanks and gratitude to the college and Foundation for their ongoing efforts to make this project a reality.”

In preparation of the 2018 season, fundraising and construction timelines will be tight. The stadium’s demolition will begin the Monday following the Eagles’ final home game in mid-November. CSC is expected to open the stadium at the beginning of the 2018 season, provided the remaining funding can be secured.