Chadron State volleyball receives AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Chadron State College volleyball team was listed among the recipients of the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association Team Academic Award for the 2017-18 academic year.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

CSC is receiving its sixth Team Academic Award from the organization in only the past seven seasons, a feat which only 40 schools in NCAA Division II, and one other within the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, have matched. The Eagles volleyball program has earned nine total, dating back to 2003.

This year, Team Academic Awards went to 129 volleyball programs in NCAA Division II, including the national champion, Concordia University-St. Paul.