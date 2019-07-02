Chadron State wrestling signs 13th ranked class in DII

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Chadron State College wrestling’s incoming recruiting class, signed during the 2018-19 academic year, was ranked in the top 13 among NCAA Division II wrestling programs this week by TheOpenMat.com. It is the second top-15 ranked class in four years for CSC Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter , after the 2016 signing class was ranked 11th.

This year’s student-athletes who signed letters of intent to wrestle for the Eagles are: Lane Eubank, III, of Kokomo, Indiana; Ryder Fuchs of Pierce, Nebraska; Harrisone Gocke of York, Nebraska; Damien Kersten of Battle Creek, Nebraska; Kobe Lepe of San Fernando, California; Gavin Peitzmeier of Omaha; AJ Serna of Parachute, Colorado; Seth Simants of North Platte, Nebraska; Tate Stoddard of Glenrock, Wyoming; and Evan Waddington, who is from Wood River, Nebraska.

The Eagles’ class were one of three ‘honorable mention’ classes listed by the website after the top 10 were ranked.

Receiving the top three DII signing class rankings were Central Oklahoma, St. Cloud State, and the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown.