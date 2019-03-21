Change of venue for Cougar baseball this weekend

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team’s home opener this weekend against Southeast Community College will have to wait just a little bit longer.

The WNCC and Southeast games slated for this weekend have been moved to Beatrice, Nebraska, on Sunday and Monday.

The two squads will play an Empire Conference doubleheader on Sunday and a single, 9-inning game on Monday. Southeast will come to WNCC April 27-28. WNCC’s first home game is slated for Wednesday, April 3 against Northeastern Junior College.