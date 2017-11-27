Chicoine parking limited for 2017-18 home games at CSC

Construction on the new football facility at the Chadron State College campus will continue to limit parking availability in the front of Chicoine Center throughout the 2017-18 winter sports schedule.

As a result, guests are encouraged to use the parking available in front of the CSC Student Center, across 12th Street from the Armstrong Physical Education Building, and the spots along the 12th Street curb. The Chicoine Center parking lot will remain open, however access in and out of the lot will be limited by construction barricades, and the number of parking stalls will be reduced significantly. Reserved parking spots will continue to be maintained throughout the project.

The main entrance to the Chicoine Center, on the south side of the building facing the parking lot, will continue to be utilized for admission to athletic events.

Team buses are being instructed to occupy the space aside the National Guard Armory, east of Chicoine.