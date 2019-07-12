Class B-7 Juniors Tournament starts today in Sidney

Area Class B legion baseball teams gather in Sidney starting today for the B-7 Area Tournament.

Game one features #2 seed Ogallala taking on #5 seed Chadron at 1 p.m. Following that game it’s one of two Sidney teams playing top seed Alliance at 4 p.m.

The Gering B&C Steel squad then plays the nightcap starting at seven o’clock against the other Sidney entry.

On the season Gering is 8-18-1 but they do enter with a bit of confidence after winning two of their final three regular season games.

Day two games on Saturday will also have start times of 1:00, 4:00, and 7:00.

You can follow along with the full bracket by clicking here.