Class B Area 7 Legion Bracket Released

The Gering Platte Valley Companies SR. legion team is hosting this year’s Class B Area 7 Tournament at Oregon Trail Park and on Tuesday the official bracket pairings were released.

Games will start on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Opening up the tournament will be #1 seed Chadron taking on #6 seed Morrill.

Game two features #2 seed Ogallala squaring off with #3 seed Alliance at 4 p.m.

Gering gets the final game of the day. Platte Valley Companies gets the #2 seed and they’ll take on #5 seed Sidney in their tournament opener.

KNEB will have coverage Friday night on 960 AM, 100.3 FM, streaming on kneb.com and also the T.V. broadcast on http://kneb.tv. Pregame coverage on both radio and T.V. will start at 7:15.

The full tournament bracket can be found here.