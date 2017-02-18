Class B: Scottsbluff finishes third at State Wrestling

The Scottsbluff Bearcats headed to Omaha Wednesday with 11 state qualifiers, and returned with six medals and a third place team finish.

Omaha Skutt Catholic won the team title, edging Gretna 184 to 171. Scottsbluff finished with 135 points for solid third place.

Skutt had nine of their 11 wrestlers medal, while Gretna sent wrestlers in 13 of the 14 total weight classes, and placed eight.

For the Bearcats, they had two individual champions, starting the finals of with a title at 145 pounds. Ben Rodriguez capped off a 38-6 season with a 3-2 win over Josh Pokorny of Bennington. The gold medal was Rodriguez’s second of his career, finishing first in 2015 at 132 pounds. He was a third place finisher last year at 138 pounds. The loss for Pokorny was just his second loss of the season.

Then two classes later, at 182 pounds, Salem Harsh capped off an amazing undefeated 50-0 season with a 10-0 major decision win over Sam Kolterman. In racking up those 50 wins, Harsh only allowed one wrestler to score a point on him. This was Harsh’s third medal at state, but his first gold. He finished third in 2015 at 138 pounds, and sixth in 2014 at 120 pounds.

The Bearcats other finalist, Devontae Gutierrez matched up with three-time state champion Korbin Meink of Omaha Skutt. Trailing 3-1 to start the third period, Gutierrez chose the down position and an escape pulled him to within 1, at 3-2. However, despite multiple attempts Gutierrez was unable to get a take down, and the match ended at 3-2, giving Meink a state championship in all four of his high school years. This was Gutierrez’s second straight silver medal, as he finished second last year at 113 pounds.

Mario Ybarra picked up his third straight medal, finishing third at 132 pounds. Ybarra’s 4-3 semifinal loss to Conner Laux of Hastings dropped him into the consolations, where he picked up a sudden victory in the consolation semifinals, and a pin in his third place match. Ybarra, a junior, was the state champion at 126 pounds last year, and finished fifth in 2015 at 113 pounds.

The other medal winner for Scottsbluff was Kobe Paez at 195 pounds. Paez picked up his first career medal with a 4-3 win over Ethan Sherman of Crete in the fifth place match. The road to that match was a long one for Paez, who had to win three straight to get into the consolation semifinals after dropping a close first match Thursday morning.

The Sidney Red Raiders sent five wrestlers to Omaha, and while only two finished as medalists, both were gold.

Derek Robb finished his junior year undefeated at 56-0 at 152 pounds to win his third straight gold medal. Robb’s pin over Tomas Margritz of Lexington capped off four consecutive pins at the state tournament to win gold. Robb also won gold last year at 152 pounds, and in 2015 at 138 pounds.

Sophomore Trey Arellano also struck gold for the Red Raiders with a 4-2 win over Walker Moore of Blair. Areallano, who finished third last year at 106 pounds, finished the year at 53-3.

Alliance, despite having no wrestlers in the championships, placed four in the top six.

Senior Bryant Wilson’s 8-6 win over Curt Randall of Omaha Skutt earned him his second straight third place medal in Omaha at 170 pounds.

Jorgen Johnson placed for the third straight year, finishing fifth at 138 pounds. Johnson, a junior, was sixth last year at 126 pounds, and fourth as a freshman at 106 pounds.

Danny Vallejo finished fourth at 160 pounds, and Rey Valdez was sixth at 145 pounds for the Bulldogs.

Chadron’s lone wrestler in the competition, Joe Ritzen, finished his senior year 39-2 with a silver medal at 132 pounds. Ritzen fell 6-4 to Conner Laux of Hastings, the wrestler who upended Scottsbluff’s Ybarra in the semifinals. Laux finished runner-up last year at 126 pounds, and in sixth in 2015 at 120 pounds.