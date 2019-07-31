Class B State Tournament update: Alliance will play for title this afternoon

On Tuesday at the Class B Legion State Baseball Tournament there were two games at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.

In the opening matchup it was Springfield surviving Hickman in a high scoring affair, winning 10-9. Hickman was eliminated and Springfield moved into a semfinal game this morning.

Alliance and Bennington played the nightcap and Bennington was able to hand the Spartans their first loss of the tournament, the final was 6-2.

Cooper Prososki pitched into the seventh inning and got the win allowing five walks with seven strikeouts but he only gave up a total of three hits.

J.J. Garza had an RBI double for Alliance.

So that sets up the championship schedule for today, the final day of the tournament.

At 10 a.m. it’ll be Springfield vs. Bennington in an elimination game with the winner moving into a 1:30 game to play Alliance.

The 1:30 game is the Class B state title game.

Action was originally scheduled to start at 11 o’clock this morning but with the possibility of needing to play two games to settle the champion and with the PIoneers returning home to play tonight the tournament committee has moved the start time of that first game today up to 10 this morning.