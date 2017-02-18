Class C: Valentine runs away with state wrestling title

Valentine absolutely dominated the Class C state wrestling championships, ending with nine of their 12 qualifying wrestlers medal.

The Badgers amassed 195 points in winning four individual titles to easily outscore second place David City, who finished with 107.5. Bridgeport was the top area team with 50 points.

The Bulldogs returned home with three medals, including a third, fourth, and fifth place finish.

Senior Jerrod Fedorchik was the only returning medalist for the Bulldogs, having finished third last year. He entered the state meet undefeated but suffered a tie-breaker loss in the semifinals to Cody Thomas of Wakefield. He returned with two convincing wins to finish third at 182 pounds. He finished his season 37-1.

Marce Vasquez ended the season 41-4 and placed fourth at 195 pounds, while Casey Benavides placed fifth at 106 pounds and was 44-7 on the year.

The Mitchell Tigers placed both wrestlers they sent to Omaha, including Abe Hernandez. He finished second at 170 pounds for the second straight year, falling 6-4 to Donald Stephen of Valentine in the title match. He ended his senior year 33-3.

Darryn Walters also brought home hardware for the Tigers, finishing fourth at 126 pounds. After a quarterfinal loss, Walters rattled off three straight wins, before falling 10-5 in the third place match to Justin White of David City. Walters finished the year 37-10.

The Gordon-Rushville Mustangs had one individual medal, as Logan Belsky dropped a heart-breaker 6-4 overtime decision in the third place match against Noak Eklund of Valentine to settle for fourth place. His year ended 29-6.