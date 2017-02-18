Class D: Burwell edges Amherst for wrestling title

Burwell used a strong finals performance to edge Amherst, 149-131 for the Class D state wrestling title in Omaha Saturday.

Bayard and Crawford were the only two area teams to send a wrestler into the finals, and both finished in second place.

Bayard’s Alex Araujo became a three-time medal winner as a junior with a second place finish at 120 pounds. Araujo was pinned by Dominique Rickard of Plainview in the championship match to end his year 36-9. Araujo finished third last year and sixth as a freshman at 113 pounds.

Mitchell McKibbin also placed for the Tigers, bringing home fifth at 126 pounds, defeating Hemingford’s Justin Davis in the fifth place match 26-11. Davis, who finished sixth, was the only medalist for the Bobcats.

Junior Trevor Nelson was Crawford’s only medalist for the Rams, finishing second for the second straight year. Following up last year’s silver at 106 pounds, Nelson’s 10-6 loss to Dillon Stewart of Elkhorn Valley gave him runner-up again this year. That was only Nelson’s second loss of the year, as he finished 38-2.

Mullen, who sent eight wrestlers to Omaha, returned with one medal. Justus Monette finished fourth at 160 pounds to grab his first ever state medal.

Morrill’s Nathaniel Murillo was fifth at 106 pounds to lead their contingent of six state qualifiers. Murillo, who ended the year 26-9, won his fifth place match with a pin over Isaiah Shields of Amherst.