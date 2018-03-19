Coaches chosen for West Nebraska All-Star Games

Coaches have been selected for the 2018 West Nebraska All-Star football and volleyball contests.

This marks the 40th year for the West Nebraska All-Star Football game.

Jordan Haas of Hemingford will be the head coach of the West team. Assisting him will be Scott Jorgensen (Paxton), Chris Koozer (Sidney), Lance Steffen (Perkins County), and Taryn Wood (Hemingford).

Gothenburg’s Craig Haake will lead the East team. His assistants will be Justin Dowdy (Gothenburg), Scott Porter (Cambridge), Denis Reese (Loomis), and Andy Schwartz (South Loup).

The 2018 football game will be played Saturday, June 9th at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. Game time is 7 pm MT.

The 34th annual volleyball match will be played earlier that same afternoon.

Coaching the West team will be Michelle Peters of Mitchell. Her assistant will be Brad Hicks (Potter-Dix).

Pat Hoblyn of Ansley-Litchfield will be the head coach for the East with Neleigh Hall (Cozad) serving as the assistant coach.

The volleyball match will be held at WNCC’s Cougar Palace Saturday, June 9th at 2 pm MT.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.