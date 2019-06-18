Construction of CSC track and field facility streaming live

CHADRON, Neb. — June 17, 2019 — The second phase of the Chadron State College Sports Complex, which includes the addition of a new track and field facility, is underway south of the Chicoine Center. The CSC athletics channel on YouTube.com, titled, “chadroneagles,” is hosting a live stream of the construction this summer.

The ChadronEagles.com home page will feature a viewer as well, for the duration of the project, and users can type “chadroneagles.com/trackbuild” into any web browser to link to the YouTube channel.

The view from the Con Marshall pressbox at Don Beebe Stadium, will allow interested CSC supporters to follow the progress of the new facility throughout its development.