Cook Announces Roster Changes

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook announced Friday that Tiani Reeves and Brooke Smith have decided to depart from the Husker volleyball program.

Smith, who completed her sophomore season as a Husker in 2016, intends to transfer and play at a new school. Reeves, who also spent two seasons with the team, will join the Nebraska track and field program. She was a five-time state champion in the long and triple jump at Gothenburg High School.

“Brooke and Tiani have been an important part of our program the last two years and I am very thankful for the contributions they’ve made on and off the court,” Cook said. “They’ve been fantastic teammates and have put in maximum effort in all aspects of being a student-athlete. I wish Brooke all the best as she moves on to a new team, and I’m excited to see where Tiani’s track and field talents take her.”

Smith, a 5-10 native of Weatherford, Texas, was an academic All-Big Ten selection and Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner in 2016. She appeared in 18 career matches as a defensive and serving specialist, totaling nine aces. Reeves, a 6-1 outside hitter from Gothenburg, redshirted her first year at Nebraska in 2015 and appeared in two matches in 2016. She was a two-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team member.

“I want to thank my teammates, coaches, the Nebraska Athletics Department and the incredible fan base for an unforgettable experience at the University of Nebraska,” Smith said. “Lincoln holds a special place in my heart and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to compete at such a high level. My time here was extremely memorable and I have appreciated every moment.”

Reeves said: “My time with the Nebraska volleyball team has been nothing but a dream come true. None of that would be possible without my teammates and coaches. I know they will have continued success and I am eternally grateful for my two years with the team. Nebraska is the best place to be for every sport, and I’m excited to be able to still represent the University with a different jersey.”