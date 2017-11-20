Copeland Leads NU To Win

Lincoln — Behind a 30-point, eight-rebound performance from Isaac Copeland, the Nebraska men’s basketball team bounced back with a 92-70 win over North Dakota Sunday afternoon. Copeland went 12-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, as Nebraska (3-1) shot 53 percent from the field and put four in double figures. Copeland did most of his damage in the first half, totaling 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting. It marked his second career 30-point performance and first since the 2015-16 season when he was at Georgetown. Glynn Watson Jr., Anton Gill and Isaiah Roby scored in double digits as well to help propel the offense to its highest output since last January. Gill finished with a career-high 16 points, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, while Watson and Roby finished with 13 and 11 markers, respectively.

Nebraska took control from the onset, using an early 11-0 run keyed by Copeland and Watson to take a nine-point lead, as the duo combined for nine Husker points in the run. North Dakota pulled to within 11-5 after a Dale Jones 3-pointer, but Nebraska responded with a 12-2 run to push the lead back to 16 after seven straight Husker points, capped by Gill’s jumper. NU shot 61 percent in the first half and took a 17-point halftime lead. North Dakota (2-2), which went to the NCAA Tournament last year, cut the 17-point deficit to 55-46 after a Cortez Seales basket with 14:07 left, but the Huskers ran off six straight points, extending the margin to 15, at 63-48, after a Copeland 3-pointer. From there, the Huskers led the double figures the rest of the afternoon. North Dakota was led by Marlon Stewart who had 20 points. As a team, the Fighting Hawks shot 44.1 percent from the field. NU limited Geno Crandall, who was averaging 27.3 ppg, to just 3-of-10 shooting. Nebraska returns to action on Thursday, as the Huskers take on UCF in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.