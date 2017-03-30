Cougar baseball makes changes to weekend schedule vs. Otero

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team’s Empire Conference home games with Otero Junior College this weekend have been moved to Sunday and Monday to avoid the unsettling weather conditions on Saturday.

Sunday’s doubleheader at Cleveland Field will start at 1 p.m. while Monday’s first pitch begins at noon.

WNCC, who is 10-0 in conference play after receiving a forfeit win from Miles Community College from this weekend, is 15-15 on the season. The Cougars are three games in front of second-place Lamar Community College in conference action. The Lopes are 10-3, while Trinidad State Junior College is third at 8-4. Otero enters this weekend’s series at 8-6 in conference and 13-19 overall.