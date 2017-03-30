class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225577 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Cougar baseball makes changes to weekend schedule vs. Otero

BY WNCC Media Relations | March 30, 2017
The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team’s Empire Conference home games with Otero Junior College this weekend have been moved to Sunday and Monday to avoid the unsettling weather conditions on Saturday.

Sunday’s doubleheader at Cleveland Field will start at 1 p.m. while Monday’s first pitch begins at noon.

WNCC, who is 10-0 in conference play after receiving a forfeit win from Miles Community College from this weekend, is 15-15 on the season. The Cougars are three games in front of second-place Lamar Community College in conference action. The Lopes are 10-3, while Trinidad State Junior College is third at 8-4. Otero enters this weekend’s series at 8-6 in conference and 13-19 overall.

