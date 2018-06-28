Cougar baseball players earn OWH All-Nebraska First Team honors

Western Nebraska Community College baseball placed three players on the First Team of the Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska JUCO baseball team that was released over the weekend.

Sophomore Jonathan Bermudez, Brandan Maher, and Alex Oehme all earned first team accolades, while nine others earned All-Nebraska JUCO honorable mention.

Bermudez, of Miami, earned First Team recognition at catcher even though he spent the most of his time as a designated hitter. Bermudez batted .354 on the season with five doubles, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, and 25 runs scored.

Maher, of Westminster, Colorado, earned recognition as a third baseman. The sophomore batted .331 this season with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 35 RBIs, 35 runs scored, and six stolen bases.

Oehme, of Perth, Australia, earned Omaha World Herald honors as a pitcher. Oehme tossed 71.2 innings this past season with a 2-7 record and an earned run average of 4.772. Oehme struck out 69 and walked just 23 batters.

Besides these three, nine other Cougars earned honorable mention honors. They include sophomores Nathanael Andresen of Gilbert, Arizona, Esai Hernandez of Gering, Tyler Olson of Olathe, Kansas, Blake Slaymaker of Johnstown, Colorado, and Claude Bova of Sydney, Australia, Jacob Pekol of Parker, Colorado, and freshmen Zach Berg of Parker, Colorado, Mitch Lightbody of Adelade, Australia, and Harrison Yates of Laramie, Wyoming.

Southeast Community College had the most representatives on the First team with seven players. Freshman Aaron Palensky, who had 18 home runs and 77 RBIs for the Storm a year ago, earned the All-Nebraska honorary captain status as an outfielder.

Other Southeast members on the First Team included Mason Prososki at shortstop, Brenton Davis as designated hitter, Alex Lee as utility player, and Reuben Ramirez, Justin Reinkall, and Kayleb Sanderson at pitcher.

Other members of the First Team included McCook’s Jake Sanford at first base, Northeast’s Christian Dumont at second base, Northeast’s Drew Smith and Tanner Hunt as outfielders.

Southeast was a member of NJCAA Division II in Region IX last year, but will move to Region IX’s Division I ranks next season to compete alongside WNCC and McCook.

Also being named honorable mention included McCook’s Mike Sookdeo and Tanner Zeggil, Northeast’s Brennen Bales, Donovan Warren, and Dylan Wright, and Southeast’s Chris Cornish, Will Hanafan, Trevor Jurjevich, Josh Lallier, Mark Timmins, and Joseph Vargas.

Two former Cougars also earned All-Nebraska honors on the Division II and Division III/NAIA teams. Alex Achtermann, a junior at University of Nebraska-Kearney, was named the honorary captain of the Division II team as a utility player. Achtermann, who played a couple weeks for the Western Nebraska Pioneers this spring, batted .413 with 57 RBIs while compiling a 6-1 pitching record. UNK dropped its baseball program this spring and Achtermann is headed to Pittsburgh State in Kansas to play his senior season.

The other Cougar is Stuart Eurich, who earned honorable mention in the Division III/NAIA division for Belleview University.