Cougar Hall of Fame inductions, basketball tonight

It’s a night of celebration, along with big basketball games for WNCC at Cougar Palace.

As the school celebrates its 90th anniversary, tonight at halftime will feature the first class being inducted into the WNCC athletics Hall of Fame.

Bobby Jackson, the schools most recognizable basketball player, along with NFL Hall of Famer, the late Dick “Night Train” Lane, form the inaugural class.

On Sunday night the college held a reception at the Weborg 21 Center where Jackson and Lane’s three sons were on hand.

Jackson played played from 1993-1995 and he ranks in the top 25 in many categories in the WNCC record book. He is the all-time leader in steals (156), sixth in assists (3.64 a game), and 12th in free throws made (150). During his sophomore season the Cougars finished third in the nation.

Jackson gave a lot of credit to former WNCC Head Coach Soupy Campbell for his development as player and person.

When Jackson left WNCC he played two seasons at the University of Minnesota helping the Golden Gophers to the Final Four in 1996-1997 season.

Jackson then went on to have a very successful NBA career, playing for seven different franchises spanning 12 seasons. Jackson had seven seasons in which he averaged 10 points or more and he won the coveted 6th Man of the Year award during the 2002-2003 season for Sacramento.

Dick “Night Train” Lane played one season at then, Scottsbluff Junior College, during the 1947-1948 school year, a year in which the team finished 5-2-1 and in third place in the Nebraska Junior College Conference.

Following that season Lane joined the military.

After his stint in the Army, Lane got back into football, playing his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams. You might say it was a productive season as he intercepted 14 passes, that’s an NFL record that still stands today. He did that while playing just a 12 game regular season.

Widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs in league history, “Night Train” finished his career with 68 interceptions and was named a pro bowler seven times.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974.

Lane’s three sons, Richard Lane II, Richard Walker, and Richard Lane Jr. will be on hand for tonight’s induction ceremony.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at halftime of the men’s basketball game tonight against Casper College.

The evening will feature the women’s game against Casper starting at 5:30.

There will be an autograph session with the inductees and volleyball, men’s basketball, and men’s & women’s soccer at halftime of women’s game and another autograph session with the inductees and women’s basketball, baseball and softball between the women’s and men’s games.

On the floor for the men, Head Coach Cory Fehringer says to expect a tough matchup.

The Cougars have won four straight games and overall this season have a record of 13-7.

For the WNCC women this will be the third game under interim Head Coach Chad Gibney, who took over for Dave Harnish. Harnish resigned last week. In Gibney’s first game they got a win against McCook CC and then followed that up with a win at home Saturday against E.W.C.