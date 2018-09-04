Cougar soccer teams split with Gillette on Sunday

WNCC men top Gillette 3-0

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A day after the Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team scored 13 goals against Colorado Northwestern, the Cougars put together another solid effort in registering a 3-0 win over Gillette College on Sunday.

The Cougars 13 goals on Saturday was the second most goals scored in a game, The record was 16 goals set back in 2003.

Sunday’s win was another solid effort from the Cougar men and a different type of game.

WNCC and Gillette had a defensive contest in the first half with neither team netting a goal.

The second half is when the Cougar offense came alive. Silvio Xavier scored the first goal 13 minutes into the half after taking a pass from Ramses Athualpa for the 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later, Saul Aguilar made it 2-0 after taking a pass from Bernardo Torres. Torres added a second assist, dishing the ball to Athualpa who scored an insurance goal with less than five minutes to play.

WNCC outshot Gillette 14-8.

Leandro Faria picked up the win in goal, making five saves.

The win evens the Cougar men’s record at 2-2 as they hit the road for two Region IX South sub-region matches next weekend. WNCC will face Otero Junior College on Friday before taking on Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday.

WNCC women fall to Gillette

Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer player Laramie Lake had a strong showing in net, saving 11 shots, but the Gillette College Pronghorns snuck in two shots to capture the 2-0 win over the Cougars Sunday in Gillette, Wyoming.

The loss came a day after the Cougar women picked up a 3-0 win over Northwest College.

Sunday, WNCC played Gillette tough in allowing the Pronghorns just two goals. On Saturday, Gillette defeated Northeastern Junior College 3-0.

Gillette scored a goal in each half. The first game from Irie Elliott, assisted by Maraia Robio for the 1-0 lead just six minutes into the contest. After that, the Cougars played tough to only trail by a goal at intermission.

WNCC kept playing tough early on in the second half. Gillette finally added an insurance in the 72nd minute on a Kelsey Hogan unassisted goal.

WNCC managed just one shot on goal off the leg of Perla Guzman.

Gillette finished with 16 shots, 10 of which were on goal.

WNCC, 1-3, will be back in action this weekend in Region IX South action when they travel to Otero Junior College on Friday and then Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday.