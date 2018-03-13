Cougar softball drops a pair in Texas to Tyler

TYLER, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a doubleheader to Tyler Junior College during the opening day of its spring break road trip on Monday in Tyler, Texas.

Tyler, which is ranked No. 3 in the nation and led by former WNCC coach Maria Winn-Ratliff, registered wins by scores of 8-2 and 10-0.

The Cougars have lost seven games in a row and dropped to 5-13 on the season.

In Monday’s first game, Michaela Kelly led WNCC offensively with a pair of hits. Brooke Doumer, Madi Jackson and Emma McMillan also finished with a hit each. McMillan doubled and scored one run. Alyssa Guymon plated the Cougars’ other run. Gabby Loya was credited with a run batted in.

McMillan went the distance in the circle. She allowed five earned runs on nine hits and struck out four in six innings.

WNCC was limited to just two hits in the second game. Doumer and Jackson both had a single.

Reagan Solomon allowed two earned runs on 10 hits in four innings of work in the circle.

WNCC will be right back in action today with another doubleheader at Trinity Valley Community College.

Game 1

WNCC 100 001 0 – 2 5 3

Tyler 302 111 x – 8 9 1

WP – Abbie Dart. LP – Emma McMillan.

HR – Tyler (Shelbi Court). 2B – WNCC (McMillan). Tyler (Brittany Gayler, Jaden Lance).

Game 2

WNCC (5-13) 000 00 – 0 2 3

Tyler 225 1x – 10 10 0

WP – Audrey Pickett. LP – Reagan Solomon.

HR – Tyler (Rebecca Snow). 2B – Tyler (Makenzie Goswick 2, Snow, Kaycee Parker).