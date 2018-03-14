Cougar softball drops two more in Texas to Tyler JC

TYLER, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a doubleheader to No. 3 Tyler Junior College on Wednesday, falling 9-0 in the first game and 15-2 in the second game.

The first game saw Tyler pitchers Abbie Dart and Julia Knight combine on a 1-hitter in picking up the win.

WNCC’s only hit came in the fifth inning when Reagan Solomon led off with a double.

Emma McMillan suffered the loss, going four innings in allowing 10 hits and nine runs while striking out three.

WNCC’s offense was a little bit better in game two, getting four hits and two runs.

The Cougars started the game strong by scoring two, first-inning runs. Brooke Doumer led off by reaching on an error. Madi Jackson followed with a single. Gabby Loya followed with a single that scored Doumer and Michaela Kelly singled home Jackson for the 2-0 lead.

After that, Tyler responded with eight runs in the first and one in the second for a 9-1 lead. It stayed that way until the sixth when the Apaches scored six for the win.

WNCc’s four hits all came in the first inning.

Solomon took the loss in the circle, giving up 13 hits and striking out three.

WNCC will be back in action for two games against Angelina College on Thursday and then they wrap up the Spring Break trip on Friday when they play Navarro College. WNCC will then be at home March 21 when they host Northeastern Junior College.

Wednesday’s Games

Game 1

WNCC 000 00 – 0 1 1

Tyler 036 0x – 9 10 0

LP — Emma McMillan

2B – Reagan Solomon

Game 2

WNCC 200 00 – 2 4 3

Tyler 810 6x – 15 13 1

LP – Reagan Solomon

Tuesday’s Games

Game 1

WNCC 000 000 – 0 6 1

Trinity Valley 000 071 – 8 9 0

LP – Emma McMillan

Game 2

WNCC 100 100 – 2 5 2

Trinity Valley 225 001 – 10 11 0

LP – Reagan Solomon

2B – Marlee Grant, Michaela Kelly