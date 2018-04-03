Cougar softball set for homestand

The Western Nebraska Community College softball team will begin a four game home stand when they host McCook Community College at Volunteer Field on Wednesday, April 4 at 2 p.m. The Region IX conference doubleheader is the first of two meetings in a week.

The Cougars doubleheader with Otero Junior College slated for Saturday, April 7 has been moved to Sunday, April 8 beginning at 11 a.m. The home doubleheader will also be sophomore recognition day as the Cougars recognize seven sophomores in Brooke Doumer, Alyssa Guymon, Chelsea Gorman, Christina Nelson, Madi Jackson, Beanie Luttig, and Alison Parker.

The Cougars will then have back-to-back home games on April 10 and 11. On Tuesday, the Cougars will battle McCook Community College in a Region IX conference doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11 is a schedule change when the Cougars will host North Platte Community College at 2 p.m. The North Platte game was originally slated for North Platte, but will be played in Scottsbluff because of an earlier postponement between the two squads back on March 6.