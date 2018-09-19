Cougar sports into high gear rest of the week

There will be plenty to do this week with Western Nebraska Community College athletics as four Cougar teams will have home contests or scrimmages this weekend.

The Cougar volleyball team, who went 4-2 last week in six games including 2-2 at an invite in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the Wyo-Braska Invite on Fridayand Saturday. Before the invite, though, WNCC will play host to McCook Community College on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in a Region IX South contest.

Thursday’s volleyball match will pit the 10-6 WNCC Cougars against McCook, who is 10-4 on the season. The corporate sponsors for the match will be Arby’s and Bellevue University.

Friday and Saturday will be a busy day of volleyball at Cougar Palace with matches starting at 11 a.m. on Friday and then 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday’s compete schedule pits EWC vs. Trinidad State at 11 a.m., McCook against Dawson at 1 p.m., Trinidad vs. Dawson at 3 p.m., EWC vs. McCook at 5 p.m., and WNCC takes on EWC at 7 p.m. Friday’s corporate sponsors include Bluff’s Sanitary and FBG Cleaning Services.

Saturday’s volleyball slate pits EWC vs. Dawson at 10 a.m., WNCC taking on Dawson and McCook against Laramie County at noon, Trinidad State vs. Laramie County and Casper against McCook at 2 p.m., and then WNCC meeting Casper at 4 p.m. to wrap up the invite. Saturday’s corporate sponsors will be B&C Steel and Monument Smiles.

All the volleyball Cougar home games as well as the entire Wyo-Braska Invite will be streamed live on the Internet through the WNCC Cougar Athletics Youtube channel. There will be no radio play-by-play of the four Cougar volleyball matches this weekend.

While volleyball is going on, the WNCC Cougar men’s soccer team will have a Region IX South conference contest at Landers Soccer Complex at 3 p.m. on Saturday when Central Community College-Columbus comes to town.

WNCC enters the soccer match 5-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while CCC-Columbus is also 5-3 overall, but 0-1 in conference play. CCC-Columbus will face conference-leading Northeastern Junior College on Friday. NJC is 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Volleyball and men’s soccer are not the only teams hosting events this weekend. The Cougar softball and baseball teams will also be home. The softball team will host the Cougar Classic this weekend for three days, playing nine games in the three days.

Friday’s softball schedule has WNCC facing the Utah Cruisers at 5:30 p.m., the Southern Thunder at 7 p.m., and Avalanche at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule begins at 8 a.m. with the last game slated to start at 8 p.m. WNCC will face Utah Cruisers at 8 a.m., the Avalanche at 12:30 p.m., and Southern Thunder at 3:30 p.m. Northeastern Junior College will also be here in facing the same teams at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule will have WNCC playing at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. at Volunteer Field against the Cruisers, Avalanche, and Southern Thunder, while NJC will be playing the same teams at the Scottsbluff High School softball field.

The baseball team will be at home this weekend. On Friday, Sept. 21, the Cougars will scrimmage McCook Community College in two, 7-inning games beginning at 2 p.m. WNCC will then scrimmage Northeastern Junior College on Sunday, Sept. 23 beginning at 11 a.m. in two, 9-inning games.

Thursday, September 20

Volleyball: HOME vs. McCook Community College, Cougar Palace, 6 p.m.

— Corporate Sponsors: Arby’s, Bellevue University

Friday, September 21

Volleyball: HOME Wyo-Braska Invite vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 7 p.m.

— Corporate Sponsors: Bluffs, Sanitary, FBG

Softball: HOME — Cougar Classic Tourney

— 5:30 p.m. — WNCC vs. Utah Cruisers

— 7 p.m. — WNCC vs. Southern Thunder

— 8:30 p.m. — WNCC vs. Avalanche

Baseball: HOME McCook scrimmage, Cleveland Field, 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 22

Volleyball: HOME Wyo-Braska Invite

­— noon vs. Dawson Community College

­— 4 p.m. vs. Casper College

— Corporate Sponsors: B&C Steel, Monument Smiles

Men’s Soccer: HOME vs. Central-Columbus, Landers Field, 4 p.m.

Softball: HOME — Cougar Classic Tourney

— WNCC plays at 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Softball: HOME — Cougar Classic Tourney

— WNCC plays at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

Baseball: HOME NJC scrimmage, Cleveland Field, 11 a.m.