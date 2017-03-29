Cowboys and Coastal Carolina Square Off in Arena-Auditorium

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Cowboys return to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday in a must win game against Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. After the Chanticleers took the first game of the best of three series at home in Conway, S.C. on Monday by a score of 91-81, the Pokes will have to win to force a third and final game that will also be hosted in the Arena-Auditorium at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game start at $13/adult and $10/youth. Priority tickets will also be available for $21 (Gold) and $16 (Blue). Student tickets will also be available for $5 with the first 200 students getting free tickets in the lower bowl. Tickets can be purchased on GoWyo.com, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.

The UW Alumni Association, Cowboy Joe Club and UW Foundation will host a pregame event Wednesday, March 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center Legacy Hall and South Atrium. Complimentary beer and Pepsi products and light snacks will be available with all fans, friends and alumni welcome to the event.

Fans can watch all three games on ESPNU. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming hit 13 three pointers for their 12th game in the last 13 contests with double-digit three pointers on Monday night at Coastal Carolina. The Cowboys have 344 three pointers on the season, a school record and a Mountain West single season record. Wyoming shot 44 percent from the field on Monday going 28-of-63. The Cowboys grabbed 34 rebounds against the Chanticleers and scored 13 points on 11 Coastal Carolina turnovers.

Coastal Carolina shot 47 from the field inside their home arena going 34-of-72 in the first game of the series. The Chanticleers were also solid on the glass grabbing 46 rebounds on the night with 18 offensive rebounds. CCU outscored the Pokes 46-20 in the paint and also added 18 points off of turnovers and added 17 second chance points.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led by sophomore guard Justin James. He was named the MW Sixth Man of the Year by the conference media members and coaches. He adds 15.8 points per game. James was held to 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting on Mondaynight. He has scored 20 or more points 11 times this season. Junior forward Hayden Dalton adds 12.3 points per game and grabs a team-best 8.3 rebounds per night. Dalton had 11 points and nine rebounds in the first game of the series. He has recorded 11 double-doubles this season and has 300 rebounds this season. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 11.5 points per game for the Pokes. He led UW with 19 points on Monday and has 1,020 career points for the fourth most points by a Wyoming native. Junior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.3 points per night with 5.9 rebounds per game. He has 72 blocks this season with a career-high five on Monday evening. He has 110 in his career ranking sixth all-time at UW.

Coastal Carolina is led in scoring by Jaylen Shaw, as he adds 14.7 points per game. He also leads the team in assists adding 3.7 per night. He is shooting 47 percent from the field on the season and was one of three players to score 15 points for CCU on Monday. Elijah Wilson adds 13.3 points per game and 3.2 rebounds, as he had 14 points on Monday. Demario Beck leads the Chanticleers in rebounding grabbing 8.0 per game. He is also third on the team in scoring adding 9.8 per game.

About the Series

Monday’s game was the first meeting between the two schools. Wyoming moved to 4-3 all-time against teams from the State of South Carolina.

Up Next

If the Cowboys win the contest on Wednesday it will force a third and final game on Friday that is slated for a 5 p.m. start inside the Arena-Auditorium.