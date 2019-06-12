Coy, Webb named CSC’s Scholar-Athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS — June 11, 2019 — Chadron State College student-athletes Kevin Coy, Jr ., and Madison Webb were selected as CSC’s Scholar Athletes for the 2018-19 academic year and were named to the RMAC Scholar-Athlete honorable mention list in a release Tuesday.

Coy, the tailback who led CSC football in rushing in the fall of 2018, finished his degree and graduated in December with a 3.7 cumulative grade point average in sport and recreation management. He was named a Second Team Academic All-America in December, after making the RMAC All-Academic First Team in November. Late in the year he was named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Midlands Division II First Team at running back. He was on the RMAC honorable mention slate in November as well.

Webb made the most of her senior volleyball season at setter, surpassing the school mark for career set assists by finishing with 3,639, a top-30 mark among all active NCAA Division II players. She was the starting setter for all four years, appearing in every set of every match the Eagles played from 2015 to 2018. Webb received All-RMAC honorable mention recognition for her senior season, as well as RMAC All-Academic First Team accolades with her 3.9 GPA in business administration.

Black Hills State University’s Jonah Thiesen and Colorado School of Mines’ Megan Wenham were selected as the conference’s Scholar Athletes of the Year and will be recognized at the league’s Hall of Fame and Awards Ceremony on July 12 in Colorado Springs.