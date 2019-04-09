Creighton homeruns too much for Husker Softball

Omaha, Neb. – Nebraska (13-23) scored first, but Creighton (12-17) scored five runs in the first inning with help from three home runs and never looked back as the Bluejays defeated the Huskers by a score of 9-1 in a five-inning game on Tuesday night.

Creighton had 10 hits, including four home runs. The Huskers had four hits. Alyvia Simmons and Courtney Wallace both went 2-for-3. Nebraska also had two walks and one hit batter to get some extra base runners.

Lindsey Walljasper started (7-9) and pitched 0.2 innings. She gave up five runs on four hits and also had a walk. Courtney Wallace pitched 2.1 innings of relief. She gave up four runs – three earned – on five hits and also recorded one strikeout. Olivia Ferrell pitched 1.0 inning of relief. She gave up one hit and also had one strikeout.

CU’s Laura Roecker improved to 5-8 on the season. She pitched a complete 5.0 inning game and gave up one run on four hits. She also had four strikeouts.

Nebraska jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first. Edwards drew a one-out walk and Owen was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Wallace doubled to score Edwards. In the bottom of the inning, Creighton responded in a big way, scoring five runs off four hits, including three home runs.

Another homer in the second for Creighton extended the lead to 6-1.

In the top of the third, Simmons hit a leadoff single. Edwards reached on a fielder’s choice and Simmons should have been out at second, but she reached second on an error and advanced to third on the play. With runners on the corners and no outs, Owen reached first on a fielder’s choice as Creighton opted to go home on the play. It was a close play, but Simmons was called out at the plate. Wallace singled to load the bases with two outs, however Nebraska couldn’t capitalize as a strikeout got Creighton off the field. In the bottom of the inning, the Bluejays scored an unearned run after a walk, a single and a Husker error.

In the fourth, Creighton scored two runs off four hits to take a 9-1 lead.

Simmons hit a leadoff single in the top of the fifth. She stole second to get in scoring position. Owen drew a walk and Anni Raley pinch ran for her to put two runners on with one out. Ferrell reached first on a fielder’s choice, while Simmons reached third, but Raley was out a second. Creighton retired the next batter to end the game due to the mercy rule.