Creighton Too Much For Huskers

Lincoln – Hannah Whitish scored 14 points but Nebraska struggled on a cold-shooting night in a 64-49 loss to Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday night. Whitish hit 5-of-10 shots from the floor, including 2-of-3 threes, but the rest of the Huskers went just 13-for-45 as the sophomore guard was the only Husker to manage double figures. Nebraska slipped to 3-1 with the loss, while Creighton improved to 2-1 with their first victory in Lincoln since Dec. 10, 1993.

As a team, Nebraska hit just 18-of-55 shots (.327) from the floor, including 4-of-12 threes (.333), while hitting 9-of-16 free throws (.563). The Huskers were outrebounded, 39-38, and lost the turnover battle, 13-11. Creighton hit 25-of-62 shots (.403), including 11-of-27 threes (.407). The Bluejays hit 10-of-19 threes in the final 22 minutes of the contest. Nebraska will make its first road trip of the season when the Huskers travel to the San Juan Shootout in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Huskers open the tournament on Thanksgiving Day by taking on the Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at 3:15 p.m. (CT). The Big Red will close the tournament on Friday against Coastal Carolina with a 1 p.m. (CT) tip.