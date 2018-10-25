CSC basketball teams host free kids’ clinic Saturday

CHADRON, Neb. — October 24, 2018 — The Chadron State College basketball teams will be hosting a free kids’ clinic this Saturday, October 27, at 9 a.m. in the Chicoine Center.

Youth from kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to participate in games and drills with Chadron State coaches and players, in a one-hour skills session.

The teams will have posters and schedules available for anyone who wishes to attend. Both squads of Eagles take the court on Friday in a scrimmage against Gillette College.

Both teams return a solid nucleus from last year and have added numerous new players who are expected to contribute immediately and provide additional depth. The CSC women’s roster has 15 players made up of seven letterwinners, two redshirt freshmen, three transfers and three freshmen. The men’s roster has 18 names made up of five lettermen, four redshirts, six transfers and three freshmen.

Before the seasons officially open, the CSC men also will have an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 1 against Weber State in Ogden, Utah, and the women will have an exhibition contest at the University of Wyoming in Laramie on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The competition will be for real beginning Nov. 9 and 10 against teams from Texas. The Chadron State men will host Texas A&M-International, located at Laredo, and Texas A&M-Kingsville those dates while the CSC women will visit those schools the same dates. A year ago, the women’s games between these teams were in Chadron and the CSC men traveled to Texas.