CSC basketball teams on the road this weekend

After splitting the first two games on their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule while playing at home, the Chadron State College basketball teams will visit Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday night and MSU Denver on Saturday night for more RMAC action.

Colorado Mines won both games Friday night, but the Eagles toppled both Colorado Christian quintets Monday night while playing their best games of the season.

The CSC women are 3-4 overall and the men are 3-5.

The Colorado Springs women’s team is 0-7 and has been outscored an average of nearly 23 points. The leading scorer is 5-foot-10 senior Shanah Leaf at 10.1 points a game.

The Mountain Lions men are 3-5, including a 103-100 overtime victory at Tarleton State in Texas on Nov. 11. Elijah Ross, a 5-11 junior, is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds to pace the Lions. Justin Smith, a 6-5 senior, has scored just one fewer point through eight games.

Both Mountain Lions teams lost twice last weekend while visiting South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State to open their conference schedules.

The Metro State women are 5-3 overall and the men are 3-5.

The Roadrunner women beat South Dakota Mines (70-58), but lost to undefeated Black Hills State (72-52) in Spearfish. Georgia Ohrdorf, a 6-foot senior from Australia, is the averaging 15.6 points to lead the team in scoring.

The Metro State men, who lost their first five games of the season, won at both South Dakota Mines (61-58) and Black Hills (62-54) last weekend. The Roadrunners’ scoring leader has been 6-1 senior Cameron Williams, an Omaha South High graduate. After averaging 14 points a game a year ago, he’s scoring 20.8 a game this season and has exceeded 20 points five times.

Both Williams and Ohrdorf were placed on the RMAC’s 10-member Preseason All-Star Teams by the conference coaches.