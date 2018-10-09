CSC basketball teams to host Meet and Greet Thursday

CHADRON, Neb. — October 8, 2018 — Chadron State College women’s and men’s basketball programs will host a Meet and Greet event on Thursday, October 11, at the Chicoine Center lobby on the CSC campus, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re very eager for the opportunity to meet the community and engage with our fanbase this week,” said Head Women’s Basketball Coach Janet Raymer on Monday.

Both teams’ entire roster of players, as well as coaching staffs, will be on hand to interact and mingle with members of the CSC campus and Chadron community. The teams will provide free hot dogs to all who attend.

Season schedules and team posters will also be distributed at that time, officially launching the 2018-19 basketball seasons.

“Our team is excited for the official start day of practice to begin,” said Head Men’s Basketaball Coach Houston Reed . ” As a staff and players, we’re looking forward to the 2018-19 season.”

The Eagles’ players report for their first team practices on Monday, October 15th.