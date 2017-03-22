CSC camps schedule set for Spring/Summer 2017

Beginning with the Hoop Shoot youth basketball tournament set for this weekend, a schedule of 19 individual and team camps is slated for the spring and summer of 2017, hosted by various athletic programs at Chadron State College.
The list of offerings is expanded this year with new opportunities in the sports of girls’ and boys’ basketball. The football program will also bring back their youth clinics which began in 2016. Volleyball, wrestling, and cross country programming is also available.
All information on CSC sport camps, including registration deadlines as well as online payment options, can be found online at ChadronStateSportsCamps.com.
Below is a list of the camps scheduled for 2017:
March 24-26 CSC Hoop Shoot
April 1 & 8 Football Youth Clinic
April 2 Mini Eagles Volleyball Skills Camp
May 23-25 Boys Basketball Lil Eagles Elementary Camp
June 2-3 Boys Basketball Middle School Overnight Camp
June 4-6 Girls Basketball Complete Player Overnight Camp
June 4-7 Football Team Camp (6, 8, 9-man)
June 5-July 17 (Monday evenings 4-8 p.m.) Summer Boys Basketball League
June 7-8 Girls Basketball Future Eagles Camp
June 7-10 Football Team Camp (11-man)
June 11-14 Football Team Camp (11-man)
June 15 Football Eagle Prospect Individual Camp
June 16-17 Boys Basketball High School Team Camp
June 18-21 Wrestling Team Camp
June 23-24 Girls Basketball High School Team Camp
July 1-2 Boys Basketball High School Overnight Camp
July 17-19 High School Volleyball Skills Camp
July 21 Middle School Volleyball Skills Camp
July 22 Cross Country Camp