CSC camps schedule set for Spring/Summer 2017

Beginning with the Hoop Shoot youth basketball tournament set for this weekend, a schedule of 19 individual and team camps is slated for the spring and summer of 2017, hosted by various athletic programs at Chadron State College.

The list of offerings is expanded this year with new opportunities in the sports of girls’ and boys’ basketball. The football program will also bring back their youth clinics which began in 2016. Volleyball, wrestling, and cross country programming is also available.

All information on CSC sport camps, including registration deadlines as well as online payment options, can be found online at ChadronStateSportsCamps.com.

Below is a list of the camps scheduled for 2017:

March 24-26 CSC Hoop Shoot

April 1 & 8 Football Youth Clinic

April 2 Mini Eagles Volleyball Skills Camp

May 23-25 Boys Basketball Lil Eagles Elementary Camp

June 2-3 Boys Basketball Middle School Overnight Camp

June 4-6 Girls Basketball Complete Player Overnight Camp

June 4-7 Football Team Camp (6, 8, 9-man)

June 5-July 17 (Monday evenings 4-8 p.m.) Summer Boys Basketball League

June 7-8 Girls Basketball Future Eagles Camp

June 7-10 Football Team Camp (11-man)

June 11-14 Football Team Camp (11-man)

June 15 Football Eagle Prospect Individual Camp

June 16-17 Boys Basketball High School Team Camp

June 18-21 Wrestling Team Camp

June 23-24 Girls Basketball High School Team Camp

July 1-2 Boys Basketball High School Overnight Camp

July 17-19 High School Volleyball Skills Camp

July 21 Middle School Volleyball Skills Camp