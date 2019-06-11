CSC cowgirls opens National College Finals Rodeo with fast time

Chadron State College breakaway roper Quincy Segelke got the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper off to a great start on Sunday and Monday.

The junior from Brush, Colo., roped her first her calf 2.1 seconds and followed that with a 2.6-second run that puts her in second place halfway through the second go-round.

Segelke will now play the waiting game. She won’t compete again until the rodeo’s final regular session on Friday night. But if she can make another run similar to either of the first two, she’ll no doubt should be among the 12 finalists in the championship session Saturday night.

After her first two runs, Segelke is second in the standings. The second go-round will be completed this morning when the final 26 contestants make their second runs.

“Quincy is right where she needs to be,” CSC Rodeo Coach Dustin Luper said. “There’s nothing she can do to help herself until she makes her third run. If she’s on top of things like she has been so far, she’s be in the finals.”

The only contestant with a faster time after two loops is Whitney DeSalvo of the University of Arkansas-Monticello in 2.3 and 2.2 seconds. Third is Rayna Longeway of the University of Idaho in 2.1 and 2.6.

Taylor Munsell of Northwest Oklahoma State, who also caught her first calf on Sunday, when the first go-round was completed, in 2.1 seconds, will make her second run this morning. Nine more entries completed their first trip out of the chute in 2.5 seconds or under, so the competition is tight.

Altogether, 28 of the 50 entries on Sunday caught their calves, but the remaining 22 came up empty.

Chadron State bull rider Miles Englebert of Edgemont, S.D., also got the finals rodeo off to a strong start. He scored 72.5 points to rank seventh among the 14 contestants who rode their first bull on Sunday. Twenty-seven other bull riders were bucked off before the eight-second whistle sounded.

But Englebert did not ride his second bull on Monday, and he is now one of five contestants who are 1-1 after two attempts. Two others, Dalton Kasel of Howard College in Texas and Jake Peterson of Cal State-Chico, have ridden both of their bulls, 13 have been bucked off both and eight of the 20 who have been on just one bull were successful and will finish the second go-round today.

Englebert, like Segelke, won’t compete for a third time until Friday night.

Chadron State’s third contestant Sunday, Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., rode his bareback, but he didn’t draw a good horse and scored just 61.5 points to rank 25th among the 29 bareback contestants. He’ll take his second ride today with lots of ground to make up. His third ride will be Thursday night.

Senior Kalane Anders of Bayard also has his work cut out if he’s to reach the finals. Steer wrestling didn’t begin until Monday and Anders was among the 25 “doggers” to get a time (the remaining 17 didn’t), but it was 8.1 seconds and puts him 16th in the standings.

All the steer wrestlers will compete again today, completing the first two go-rounds. Anders will make his third run Wednesday night.

The first-round leaders were Bridger Anderson of Northwest Oklahoma State and Nathan Weyrich of Central Wyoming College at Riverton, both in 3.9 seconds. Four more were 4.8 seconds or faster.

Anders and Bloomquist were the Central Rocky Mountain Region champions in their events this past year.