CSC football completes 2019 staff with DeSanti, others

CHADRON, Neb. — August 5, 2019 — Chadron State College Head Football Coach Jay Long announced Monday the completion of his coaching staff for the 2019 football season, with the promotion of Bryar DeSanti to assistant coach and the addition of coaching assistants Luke Bengtson and Steven Koch .

DeSanti joined the CSC football program in 2016 as a coaching assistant in charge of the running back position He switched to tight ends in 2018, and will take over the receiving corps duties in 2019.

As a position coach, he oversaw tight end Matt Vargas’s 2018 All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season, as well as running back Derek Jackson’s 1,000-yard season in 2017. Additionally he served as a special teams assistant and worked extensively with the scout team and practice film coordination. The Merino, Colorado, native was tasked with recruiting eastern Colorado.

Prior to Chadron State, he coached at Lead-Deadwood High School for one season, working with running backs, linebackers, and special teams.

DeSanti was a running back at Black Hills State University from 2010 to 2013, when he ran for more than 1,500 yards and recorded more than 500 receiving yards. He also participated on a conference champion 4×200 relay team in 2011, with track and field.

As a full time athletics staff member, DeSanti will coordinate game operations at CSC’s home athletic events for all sports.

Also added to the staff were coaching assistants Luke Bengtson and Steven Koch .

Bengston arrives at CSC by way of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, where he was offensive coordinator for the NCAA Division III school. He has previous experience at all three NCAA levels, having coaching stops at Division II Fairfield State, Division III Greensboro College, as well as Arkansas and Connecticut in Division I. He played at Northwest Missouri State and was part of a Division II national title in 2005, before finishing his career at St. Cloud State. Bengston will take over tight end duties for the Eagles.

Koch is an alum of Dickinson State, where he played and coached one year as a student assistant. As a linebacker at Dickinson from 2014 to 2017, Koch accounted for 39 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and a 23-yard pick-six to help the Blue Hawks to conference titles in his last three seasons and a four-year overall record of 33-12. The Buffalo, South Dakota, native will coach outside linebackers at CSC.