CSC football earns third consecutive Brechler Award

COLORADO SPRINGS — June 19, 2019 — The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released its sixth annual Brechler Awards on Wednesday, naming Chadron State College football as its top program in 2018-19 for team grade point average.

The RMAC Brechler Awards recognize the conference’s top team academically in each of 22 sports. All student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA eligibility list were included in the teams’ GPA calculation for the 2018-19 academic year.

For the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters, the Eagles accumulated an average of 3.06 quality points per grade received, up and down the football roster. CSC is alone among RMAC schools in winning the football Brechler with a “B” average or greater, having won in 2013 with a 3.06 GPA and also in 2017 at 3.01. The 2017-18 Eagles earned the award with a 2.94.

Chadron State now owns four of the first seven Brechler Awards in football, in addition to the past three consecutive prizes in the sport.

Past Brechler winners at CSC include wrestling in 2013, women’s cross country and men’s outdoor track and field in 2016, and women’s indoor track and field in 2017.

The awards are named after Paul W. Brechler, a former RMAC Commissioner from 1976 to 1990. He and wife Wanda were the first inductees into the RMAC Hall of Fame. Paul Brechler was also the former athletic director of the University of Iowa and served as Commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference.