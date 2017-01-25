CSC football team adds four transfers

Former Sidney High School standout Tyler Wintholz is one of four transfers who have joined the Chadron State College football team this semester, coach Jay Long said.

Wintholz, who is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, caught 61 passes for 1,014 yards as a junior and senior for the Red Raiders in 2014 and ’15. He is expected to bolster the Eagles at inside receiver. His brother, Tanner Wintholz , a defensive tackle, will be a senior on the CSC football team this coming fall.

The younger Wintholz, who also was a basketball standout at Sidney High, attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln this past fall, but did not play football there.

Another of the transfers, Matt Vargas of Modesto, Calif., is a familiar with the Chadron State football program. He was a redshirt on the CSC team in 2015, spent this past fall playing receiver San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, Calif., but has rejoined the Eagles. He’s 6-2, 220 pounds.

While playing at Joseph Gregori High School, Vargas earned all-conference honors at both tight end and defensive end as a senior in 2014 and reportedly holds all the receiving records for tight ends.

The other newcomers are Kyle Stolze of Urbandale, Iowa, and Travis Wilson of Fresno, Calif. Both play defense.

Stolze is a 5-10, 180-pound safety who was on the roster at Iowa Western College in Council Bluffs last fall. Wilson is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker who played at Fresno City Community College.

Wilson participated in 20 tackles, including eight solos, in a game while playing for Sunnyside High School his senior year in 2015.

Long said the coaching staff has been busy recruiting high school seniors and has received numerous verbal commitments. The football signing date is Feb. 1.