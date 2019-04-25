CSC groundbreaking to proceed Monday

CHADRON, Neb. — April 24, 2019 — The groundbreaking ceremony for a new outdoor track and field facility at Chadron State College, postponed from April 12 due to a spring blizzard, will proceed on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. MT.

Visitors are welcome to attend the ceremony, which will take place at a tent to be placed in the field south of the Chicoine Center parking lot, near the northeast corner of where the track will eventually be built. The proceedings can be accessed most easily via a gravel driveway leading up to the field from the southeast corner of the parking lot.

Gary Bieganski, Chairman of the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees, NSCS Chancellor Dr. Paul Turman, CSC President Dr. Randy Rhine, and Marjean Terrell, Board Chair of the Chadron State Foundation, will be the featured speakers for the ceremony, along with the CSC track and field coaching staff.

A reception in the Chicoine Center is to follow.