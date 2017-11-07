CSC inducts 2017 Hall of Fame class

Eight men and the most successful women’s basketball team in school history were inducted into the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night in the Student Center. More than 200 persons, many of them members of the inductees’ families, were in attendance.

The men honored are Cody Beguin, who played both football and wrestled for the Eagles, football players Mike Brownfield, Chris Evans, Jeff Japp and Anthony Simmons, wrestlers Joe Callahan and Josh Schommer and basketball standout Otis Frazier.

The three wrestlers inducted were teammates. Each placed at the national tournament to earn All-American honors, although different years. Callahan placed seventh at the national tournament in 1999, Schommer was fifth in 2000 and Beguin took eighth in 2002. Their coach was Scott Ritzen.

The football honorees played during an eight-season span from 1995 through 2002, when the Eagles, coached by Brad Smith, had a cumulative 68-19 record and won or shared five Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.

Each of the gridders earned first-team RMAC honors at least once and Brownfield, Evans and Japp also were accorded all-West Region honors.

Beguin was placed on Football Gazette’s All-American third-team in the fall of 2002, when he was a senior. He also was the CSC wrestling team’s first two-time NCAA regional champion.

Frazier’s only season at Chadron State was 1999-2000, when the Eagles were 19-8. He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, both second in the RMAC and also set the CSC record and led the conference in steals with 73.

The 1994-95 women’s basketball team inducted had a 22-8 record, tied for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s regular-season championship and won the conference’s postseason tournament, giving them a berth in the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament for the first and only time in school history.

The RMAC achievements came as a surprise.Â The Eagles were pegged for fifth in the preseason voting.

Coached by Tom Andersen, the team had just 10 members.Â The starters were seniors Jen Bonser, Lorna Dahlgren and Lacy Orpin and juniors Lisa Arnett and Jami Huckfeldt.

All the others were freshmenâ€”Patty Jeffers, Markee Satchell, Esther Smith, Tanya Weber and Linda Young.

2017 Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

InducteesÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â HometownÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Current TownÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Sport(s)

Cody BeguinÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â RushvilleÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â OmahaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Football/Wrestling

Mike BrownfieldÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CozadÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ElkhornÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Football

Chris EvansÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GordonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Boulder, Colo.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Football

Jeff JappÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Sterling, Colo.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Sterling, Colo.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Football

Anthony SimmonsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Miami, Fla.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Sheridan, Wyo.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Football

Otis FrazierÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Gary, Ind.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Phoenix, Ariz.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Basketball

Joe CallahanÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Salt Lake City areaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Salt Lake City areaÂ Â Â Â Â Wrestling

Josh SchommerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Brainard, Neb.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Wahoo, Neb.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Wrestling

1994-96 CSC Women’s Basketball Team Members

Lisa Arnett BrueggerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Lusk, Wyo.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Lusk, Wyo.

Jennifer Bonser Aubain,Â Â Â Â Â Â Colorado SpringsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Colorado Springs

Lorna Dahlgren GlennÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Hay SpringsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Rapid City

Lacy Orpin FennÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ponca City, Okla.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Lewisville, Texas

Patty Jeffers MountÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â DenverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â New York State

Markee Satchell BlahoskyÂ Â Â Â CrawfordÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Willmar, Minn.

Esther SmithÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Yuma, Colo.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Centennial, Colo.

Tanya Weber JonesÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Douglas, Wyo.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Commerce City, Colo.

Linda Young WheelerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Highlands Ranch, Colo.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Woodburn, Ore.

Tom Andersen, the head coach, is now the women’s basketball coach at Eastern Wyoming College.