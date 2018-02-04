CSC women falter in third quarter at Colorado Mines

GOLDEN, Colo.—February 3, 2018 — Chadron State led 31-28 at halftime, but Colorado Mines outscored the Eagles 23-6 in the third period and went on to post a 71-55 victory in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game in Golden on Saturday night.

The Eagles made just three of 19 shots from the field and missed all three of their free throws in the fateful third quarter as Mines improved its record to 16-6 for the season and 9-6 in the conference.

CSC coach Janet Raymer said she was pleased with the way her team pushed the ball up the court and got to the basket in the first half, but said the Eagles settled for too many outside shots that didn’t connect in the third frame.

The Eagles shot 34.4 percent (11-32) from the field in the first half and only 20 percent (7-35) in the second half for 27 percent overall. Mines hit 29.4 percent (10-34) in the opening half and warmed up to make 47 percent (16-35) in the second half for 38.2 percent for the game.

The Orediggers were led by a trio of juniors. Cassidy Budge, who sank 3-of-4 three-point shots, finished with 16 points, and both Nicole Archambeau and Emily Bailey added 13.

Senior Kalli Feddersen had 14 points and freshman Taryn Foxen 11 to lead the Eagles in scoring. Foxen also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for her second career double-double, and Feddersen was 7-of-9 from the free throw line, bringing her season totals to 160 of 195 from the charity stripe for 82.1 percent.

The Eagles, who had won their previous two games, are 5-18 for the season. They will play their final five contests at home. Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs will be the next opponents this weekend.

Score by quarters:

Chadron State 11 20 6 18 —-55

Colorado Mines 15 13 23 20 —-71

Chadron State— Kalli Feddersen 14, Taryn Foxen 11, Jessica Harvey 8, Kendra Baucom 7, Bailey Brooks 5, McKenna McClintic 4, Savannah Weidauer 4, Letty Rodriguez 2. Total: 18-67 (4-19) 15-22 55 points, 48 rebounds, 15 turnovers.

Colorado Mines—Cassidy Budge 16, Emily Bailey 13, Nicole Archambeau 13, Elizabeth Tomon 10, Anna Kollmorgen 6, Paige Husa 4, Katie Kuhn 3, Herrera Williams 2, Mikaela Moore 2, Courtney Stanton 2, Caitlyn Smith 1. Totals: 26-68 (7-18) 12-20 71 points, 49 rebounds, 13 turnovers.

3-pointers: CSC—Harvey 2, Foxen 1, Feddersen 1. CSM—Budge 3, Tomon 2, Bailey 1, Kuhn 1.