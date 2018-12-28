CSC women to visit Fort Collins for exhibition

CHADRON, Neb. — December 27, 2018 — The Chadron State College women’s basketball team has struggled to find wins this season, but will get a chance to sharpen its skills on Saturday, December 29, when it plays an exhibition game against Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

The Eagles won their first game on November 9 when they edged Texas A&M International in Laredo 55-51, but have lost 10 in a row since then. They are averaging 53.7 points while giving up 71.5 per game.

Colorado State is 5-4 for the season. The Lady Rams apparently are not a high-scoring, “we’ll run you off the court” type of team this winter.

They opened the season by defeating Eastern New Mexico 72-46, lost to in-state rivals University of Colorado 59-40 and Northern Colorado 53-47, edged Cornell 56-53 and fell to Gonzaga 50-39 in November.

Since then, Colorado State has nipped North Florida 61-59 and topped Northern Arizona 65-54 before losing to Arizona State 70-39 and Brigham Young 51-42.

CSU is averaging 55 points and giving up 51.2. The team is shooting 36 percent from the field, including only 26.8 percent from three-point range. It has been outscored 67-54 from the free throw line.

Lore Devos, a 6-foot sophomore from Belgium, is CSU’s leading scorer at 15 points a game while Mollie Mounsey, a 5-10 junior from Texas, is next at 11.3. They also are averaging 5.9 and 6.3 rebounds, respectively, to set the pace.

No one else on the team is averaging more than 4.8 points a game.

Ryun Williams, a native of Gillette, Wyoming, has coached the Rams since 2008 and led them to four consecutive Mountain West Conference championships through the 2016-17 season. Last year’s team didn’t win the title, but finished 21-12.

Williams’ coaching stops have included 10 years at Wayne State, where his Wildcats had a 181-105 record.

Turnovers have been among the Eagles’ problems. They have committed 269 of them, 106 more than the opponents. They are shooting 38 percent from the field, but have been overwhelmed 75 to 24 from 3-point land and have been outscored 183 to 123 from the free throw line.

Rebounding has been a strength. They are averaging 38 a game and the foes 34.3.

The Eagles may have received a serious setback in their final game of the first semester against Colorado Mesa on December 16. Leading scorer Taryn Foxen sustained a right thumb injury and did not participate in practices when the team remained in Chadron a couple more days to work on their game before heading home for a short Christmas break.

Led by her 33 points against Regis on December 8, Foxen is averaging 12.7 points. Next on the scoring chart is freshman post player Angelique Gall at 8.0 per game, followed by junior McKenna McClintic at 7.4.

The Eagles got a boost in their most-recent game on December 16 against Colorado Mesa, when sophomore Jessica Harvey , who had missed six games beginning in mid-November, tallied 18 points in her first full-time return to action.

The team definitely needs more scoring punch. It has scored more than 60 points just twice.

After the visit to Fort Collins, the Lady Eagles, along with the CSC men, will have nearly a week to prepare for their first games in 2019. Both teams will host Adams State and Fort Lewis in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games in the Chicoine Center on Friday and Saturday, January 4-5.