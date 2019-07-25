CSC women’s basketball named to WBCA honor roll

ATLANTA — July 23, 2019 — The Chadron State College women’s basketball team finished 22nd in NCAA Division II with a 3.56 cumulative team grade point average at the end of the 2018-19 school year, earning the Eagles a spot on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls, the coach’s association announced Tuesday.

Teams are nominated for the honor by the WBCA member head coach. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated. The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year GPA’s inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2018-19 season is the 24th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

CSC finished second to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs for the highest average in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. UCCS finished 11th on the honor roll with a GPA of 3.652.

The team’s appearance on the honor roll is its first since the 2011-12 season, when it ranked second in Division II with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.644. Only three teams in all of the NCAA and the NAIA had a higher average.

Tiffin University led NCAA Division II members with a 3.809 GPA this season.