CSC’s Brett Hunter elected to statewide hall of fame

CLARKS, Neb. — January 29, 2019 — Chadron State College Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter was announced, on Monday, as one of 13 members of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches’ Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Hunter is one of five wrestlers in the class, which also features three elected as coaches, three as contributors, and two as officials.

Hunter had a 141-10 career record for the Rushville High School Longhorns, and was a four-time state tournament placewinner. At his graduation he shared the school record for most victories. Hunter was the Class D state champion at 112 pounds as a sophomore and at 152 pounds as a senior in 2003-04. He also placed third at 103 pounds as a freshman and second at 125 as a junior. He pinned 91 of his opponents during his career.

After high school, he continued his wrestling and academic career at Chadron State, where he became a two-time NCAA Division II individual champion. He is the school’s only repeat national champion – winning at 165 and 174 pounds in 2006 and 2008 – and he has the most wins in school history with a record of 133-32.

Following four years as a student-athlete, and three years assisting former Hall of Fame coach Scott Ritzen, Hunter was named Interim Head Wrestling Coach upon Ritzen’s retirement, and then elevated to the permanent position the following year.

In seven seasons as CSC’s head coach, Hunter has proven himself by amassing a career dual record of 55-38 and coaching at least one wrestler to the NCAA Championships each season. In addition, he has coached three All-American wrestlers in Jordan DeBus, Perry McAfee, and Dustin Stodola .

Hunter will be the 13th former Eagles wrestler in the NSWCA Hall of Fame. In 2018, the organization inducted wrestlers Randy Hansen and Leonard Hawkins. Previous CSC wrestlers inducted include Bart Voycheske, Phil Hoyt, Donny Seifried, Mike Max, Mark Jensen, and Bob Lynch. Another three Eagles – John McGary, Brent Abrams, and Dave Boyd – have been inducted as coaches, while Orval Borgialli was entered in 1985 as a contributor to the sport.

This year’s class, in addition to Hunter, is as follows: coaches Tony Brown of Norfolk, Bruce Bricker of Holdrege, and Bob West of Elm Creek; competitors Brett Allgood of Bennington, Jeremie Eckley of Sidney, Jay Sherer of Columbus, and Matt Vacanti of Papillion; contributors Daryl Boots of West Point, Jeff Paige of Grand Island, and Fred Spale of Schuyler; and officials Rick Price of Omaha and Ron Smith of Kearney.

The NSWCA Hall of Fame Banquet and induction ceremony is to take place Friday, June 7, at 5 p.m., at Borders Inn and Suites of Grand Island.