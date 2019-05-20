CSC’s Don Beebe Golf Tournament this Saturday

CHADRON, Neb. – May 20, 2019 – The Chadron State College Foundation and Chadron State Athletics host the 25th Annual CSC Golf Classic Don Beebe Tournament this weekend at Ridgeview Country Club in Chadron.

The festivities surrounding the landmark edition of the Golf Classic are set to kick off on Friday out at Ridgeview with a social beginning at 6 p.m. New to the 25th Anniversary of the Golf Classic will be a Friday evening Par-Three Shootout during the Friday social and check-in. Participants will be challenged to “hit the green” in an elimination-style contest, with two shots for $10 on hole number two. The Par-Three Shootout will start from the red tees and eliminate contestants progressively until one golfer remains. Both the shootout and social are open to golfers, family and friends. Appetizers will be served until they run out, and there is a cash bar available.

Following golf on Saturday, a 7 p.m. dinner will take place at Country Kitchen at a cost of $20 to non-golfers. Guests who have not yet registered for the dinner are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible to Jacob Rissler of the Chadron State Foundation at jrissler@csc.edu or 308-432-6362.

A silent auction is also part of the fundraising efforts to benefit Chadron State College athletic scholarships. The auction will begin at the social at Ridgeview on Friday, and continue until 2 p.m. the following day.

Pairings are set for the Silver Anniversary of the Golf Classic, an event that has welcomed approximately 500 Chadron State alumni, supporters and friends to Ridgeview Country Club and raised over $600,000 supporting Eagles athletics. Special invitations have been sent to over 2,300 former student-athletes and past golfers welcoming them back on this special occasion.