CSC’s Hunter inducted into statewide hall of fame

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Chadron State College Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter was inducted Friday night into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2019 at the Grand Island Borders Inn and Suites.

Hunter is one of five wrestlers in the new class, which also includes three who were elected as coaches, three as contributors and two as officials.

“It’s a great privilege and honor to be inducted into the NSWCA Hall of Fame,” said Hunter. Thanks to my family and friends for being that amazing support system to have the best opportunity to be successful. I’m truly blessed.”

Hunter becomes the 10th former CSC wrestler to enter the Hall of Fame on the merits of his participation in the sport. Six other former Eagles’ wrestlers, in addition to five CSC students who did not wrestle, went on to earn induction for their outstanding contributions in coaching. Four more Chadron State graduates are in the Hall of Fame as sport contributors.

This year’s class, in addition to Hunter, is as follows: coaches Tony Brown, Norfolk, Bruce Bricker, Holdrege, and Bob West, Elm Creek; competitors Brett Allgood, Bennington, Jeremie Eckley, Sidney, Jay Sherer, Columbus, and Matt Vacanti, Papillion; contributors Daryl Boots, West Point, Jeff Paige, Grand Island, and Fred Spale, Schuyler; and officials Rick Price, Omaha, and Ron Smith, Kearney.