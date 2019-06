Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions, #CWS Game 7 between Louisville and Auburn will resume at 11 a.m. CT on Wed., June 19 with the Cardinals leading 4-1 in the 6th inning.

Game 8 between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will begin 65 min. after the conclusion of Game 7.

Game 9 between Florida State and Texas Tech will then begin at 6 p.m. CT on Wed., June 19.