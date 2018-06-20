class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319068 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Dates Adjusted on 2020 Non-Conference Schedule

BY NU Media Relations | June 20, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Dates Adjusted on 2020 Non-Conference Schedule

In order to assist with scheduling changes and agreements for multiple schools around the country, Nebraska has agreed to change the order and dates of opponents on the 2020 non-conference football schedule.

Nebraska’s September home games with South Dakota State and Central Michigan have switched on the 2020 non-conference schedule.

Sept. 12, 2020    Central Michigan at Nebraska (previously scheduled for Sept. 19)

Sept. 19, 2020    South Dakota State at Nebraska (previously scheduled for Sept. 12)

Nebraska opens the 2020 season on Sept. 5 with a Big Ten home game against Purdue. The Huskers’ third non-conference game is against Cincinnati at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 26.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments